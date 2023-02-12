Scheffler holds off Canada's Taylor to repeat as WM Phoenix Open champion
26-year-old regains No. 1 world ranking from McIlroy with 2-shot victory
Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his WM Phoenix Open title Sunday at TPC Scottsdale to regain the No. 1 spot in the world.
Scheffler closed with a 6-under 65 to beat Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., by two strokes on the Stadium Course. The 26-year-old Texan took the No. 1 ranking from Rory McIlroy with his fifth PGA Tour victory.
Taylor earned $2.18 million US for finishing runner-up at the lucrative event, which easily his largest single-tournament payday. He entered the weekend with total earnings of $9.1 million for his career that includes two PGA titles.
Scheffler made a 22-foot eagle putt on the par-5 13th to break a tie with Taylor, then took a two-shot lead on the par-3 16th when he rolled in a 15-footer for par after hitting his tee shot far left on the stadium hole.
Scheffler birdied the par-4 17th with a 5-foot putt and closed with a par to finish at 19-under 265. He earned $3.6 million from the $20 million purse in the second of the PGA Tour's new designated events, created to bring the top players together more often.
Scheffler became the seventh player to successfully defend a title in the tournament, following Ben Hogan (1946-47), Jimmy Demaret (1949-50), Lloyd Mangrum (1952-53), Arnold Palmer (three straight from 1961-63), Johnny Miller (1974-75) and Hideki Matsuyama (2016-17).
WATCH | Hadwin's near-ace in 3rd round sends crowd into frenzy:
Taylor also finished with a 65. The Canadian bogeyed the 16th, missing a 7-footer after Scheffler holed his par putt.
Adam Hadwin, also from Abbotsford, finished in a tie for 10th at 10 under. He entered the final round three shots off the lead but finished with a final round of even par.
Justin Thomas was fourth at 13 under after a 65. Jason Day (68) followed at 12 under, and Jordan Speith (70) was another stroke back with Sam Burns (68), Sungjae Im (69) and Tyrrell Hatton (69)
Rickie Fowler was in the group at 10 under. The 2019 winner had a hole-in-one on the par-3 seventh, using a 6-iron in the 216-yard hole.
McIlroy closed with a 70 to tie for 32nd at 4 under.
