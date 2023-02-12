Canada's Ames pars all 18 holes, completes wire-to-wire win at Trophy Hassan II
58-year-old Vancouver native claims 3rd career Champions Tour title in Morocco
Stephen Ames parred all 18 holes Saturday to finish a wire-to-wire win at the Trophy Hassan II in Rabat, Morocco.
It is the third career Champions Tour title for the 58-year-old Canadian, who finished five shots ahead of runner-up Mark Hensby of Australia.
Ames carded a 73 in the third round at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam to finish the tournament at 9-under 210.
"I knew everybody else had to catch me," Ames said. "I played the game I needed — put the ball in play. I had opportunities but didn't make any. Unfortunately, Mark faltered with two double bogeys."
Hensby's solo second was his best finish in 11 starts on the Champions Tour.
"I hit a really nice putt there [at No. 12], and it just didn't go in," Hensby said. "And it was unfortunate I just couldn't put enough pressure on Stephen at that time because that was the time where I think that things could have changed, especially I would have been tied then."
WATCH | Canada's Stephen Ames captures Trophy Hassan II title:
Four players tied for third, finishing one shot behind Hensby at 3 under: Australia's Richard Green (70 on Saturday), Paul Stankowski (71), Sweden's Robert Karlsson (74) and Brett Quigley (74).
Green was making his tour debut.
Only one player managed to break 70 on Saturday. Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 4-under 69 to finish in a tie for seventh place at 2 under with Scotland's Colin Montgomerie (72).
Ames opened the tournament Thursday with a 6-under 67 that included eight birdies. He picked up his first win since the 2021 Principal Charity Classic.
"Everybody knows this is a tough golf course," Ames said. "Takes a lot of patience, and there was a lot of patience going on for me this week. I'm ecstatic about the win. It moves me forward nicely."
