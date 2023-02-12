Content
Canada's Ames pars all 18 holes, completes wire-to-wire win at Trophy Hassan II

Stephen Ames parred all 18 holes Saturday to finish a wire-to-wire win at the Trophy Hassan II in Rabat, Morocco.

Field Level Media
Stephen Ames of Canada poses with the winner trophy following the final round of the Trophy Hassan II at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam on Feb. 11, 2023 in Rabat, Morocco. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

It is the third career Champions Tour title for the 58-year-old Canadian, who finished five shots ahead of runner-up Mark Hensby of Australia.

Ames carded a 73 in the third round at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam to finish the tournament at 9-under 210.

Hensby got within one shot after a birdie at the 10th hole, but missed a short birdie putt at No. 12 that would have tied for the lead. He double-bogeyed each of his next two holes and ended up with a 2-over 75 for Saturday.

"I knew everybody else had to catch me," Ames said. "I played the game I needed — put the ball in play. I had opportunities but didn't make any. Unfortunately, Mark faltered with two double bogeys."

Hensby's solo second was his best finish in 11 starts on the Champions Tour.

"I hit a really nice putt there [at No. 12], and it just didn't go in," Hensby said. "And it was unfortunate I just couldn't put enough pressure on Stephen at that time because that was the time where I think that things could have changed, especially I would have been tied then."

WATCH | Canada's Stephen Ames captures Trophy Hassan II title:

18 straight pars bring Stephen Ames the Trophy Hassan II title

7 hours ago
Duration 1:10
The Canadian made a nice par save from the bunker down the stretch on his way to a comfortable victory.

Four players tied for third, finishing one shot behind Hensby at 3 under: Australia's Richard Green (70 on Saturday), Paul Stankowski (71), Sweden's Robert Karlsson (74) and Brett Quigley (74).

Green was making his tour debut.

"It feels awesome," Green said. "It feels like a long career and maybe some deserved results around this course. I came here for a long time with the European Tour and played. Never really played that well, but had some tough days, and I feel like this week has been a bit of a reward for patience. Kind of understanding the course a little bit early on in the week, that it was a golf course that you needed to just hang in there."

Only one player managed to break 70 on Saturday. Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 4-under 69 to finish in a tie for seventh place at 2 under with Scotland's Colin Montgomerie (72).

Ames opened the tournament Thursday with a 6-under 67 that included eight birdies. He picked up his first win since the 2021 Principal Charity Classic.

"Everybody knows this is a tough golf course," Ames said. "Takes a lot of patience, and there was a lot of patience going on for me this week. I'm ecstatic about the win. It moves me forward nicely."

