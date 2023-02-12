Canada's Ames pars all 18 holes, completes wire-to-wire win at Trophy Hassan II

Stephen Ames parred all 18 holes Saturday to finish a wire-to-wire win at the Trophy Hassan II in Rabat, Morocco.

It is the third career Champions Tour title for the 58-year-old Canadian, who finished five shots ahead of runner-up Mark Hensby of Australia.

Ames carded a 73 in the third round at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam to finish the tournament at 9-under 210.

Hensby got within one shot after a birdie at the 10th hole, but missed a short birdie putt at No. 12 that would have tied for the lead. He double-bogeyed each of his next two holes and ended up with a 2-over 75 for Saturday.

"I knew everybody else had to catch me," Ames said. "I played the game I needed — put the ball in play. I had opportunities but didn't make any. Unfortunately, Mark faltered with two double bogeys."

Hensby's solo second was his best finish in 11 starts on the Champions Tour.

"I hit a really nice putt there [at No. 12], and it just didn't go in," Hensby said. "And it was unfortunate I just couldn't put enough pressure on Stephen at that time because that was the time where I think that things could have changed, especially I would have been tied then."

18 straight pars bring Stephen Ames the Trophy Hassan II title Duration 1:10 The Canadian made a nice par save from the bunker down the stretch on his way to a comfortable victory.

Four players tied for third, finishing one shot behind Hensby at 3 under: Australia's Richard Green (70 on Saturday), Paul Stankowski (71), Sweden's Robert Karlsson (74) and Brett Quigley (74).

Green was making his tour debut.

"It feels awesome," Green said. "It feels like a long career and maybe some deserved results around this course. I came here for a long time with the European Tour and played. Never really played that well, but had some tough days, and I feel like this week has been a bit of a reward for patience. Kind of understanding the course a little bit early on in the week, that it was a golf course that you needed to just hang in there."

Only one player managed to break 70 on Saturday. Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 4-under 69 to finish in a tie for seventh place at 2 under with Scotland's Colin Montgomerie (72).

Ames opened the tournament Thursday with a 6-under 67 that included eight birdies. He picked up his first win since the 2021 Principal Charity Classic.

"Everybody knows this is a tough golf course," Ames said. "Takes a lot of patience, and there was a lot of patience going on for me this week. I'm ecstatic about the win. It moves me forward nicely."