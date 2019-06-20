Canadian Mackenzie Hughes holds share of lead at Travelers Championship

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes sank an 18-foot birdie putt on his final hole for a 6-under 64 to grab a share of the lead Thursday at the Travelers Championship.

Hughes, from Dundas, Ont., is tied with five others — Zack Sucher, Ryan Armour, Bronson Burgoon, Abraham Ancer and Kyoung-Hoon Lee.

Burgoon birdied four of his first six holes, and Armour, who has missed the cuts in four of his last five starts, tied his lowest round of the season.

"I gave myself a lot of opportunities, which I hadn't been doing lately, Armour said. "I hadn't been hitting a lot of greens, wasn't shaping the golf ball the way I want to shape it. We worked really hard the last few days."

WATCH | Hughes in the mix after 1st round:

Mackenzie Hughes birdied his final hole of the day at the Travelers Championship to give him a first round share of the lead at -6. 0:24

Paul Casey, who gave up a four-shot lead in the final round a year ago, missed a 17-foot par putt on the 18th and finished in a group of six at 65.

Memorial champion Patrick Cantlay was part of a group of 12 at 66.

Cantlay started on the back nine and was tied for the lead when his tee shot landed in water on the par-3 eighth hole, leading to a double bogey. But that did not affect the confidence of the former UCLA star, who was just 19 years old when he shot a 60 on this course during the second round in 2011, setting a PGA Tour record for amateurs.

"I definitely feel comfortable around here," he said. "It's one of the only golf courses I think I get on the first tee at the beginning of the day and think I can birdie every hole."

Bubba vying for 4th Travelers title

Defending champion Bubba Watson opened with a 69 in his bid for his fourth Travelers title. That would put him in the company of Billy Casper, the only golfer to win four times at Connecticut's PGA Tour stop.

Watson, who came from six-shots back on the final day to win a year ago, seemed relaxed as he participated in an afternoon whiffle ball game with a group of players' children outside the new clubhouse.

"Around this golf course, you've got to just know there's going to be birdies out there," he said. "Today was a little more difficult because a little bit of mist here and there just made the ball react different on the greens with some shots."