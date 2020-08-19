Injured Brooks Koepka withdraws from Northern Trust, ending season
Started year ranked No. 1, but has not won in more than a year
Brooks Koepka ended a forgettable season Wednesday when he withdrew from The Northern Trust with what he described as nagging hip and knee injuries.
Koepka was No. 97 in the FedEx Cup standings. He would have needed a good week at the TPC Boston to reach the top 70 and advance in the PGA Tour's post-season.
Koepka started the year ranked No. 1 the world, but he has not won in more than a year. He missed three months at the end of last year with a knee injury he suffered in South Korea, and then he didn't play for three months when golf shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. And when he did play, he didn't play up to his standards.
His best chance at winning was two weeks ago at the PGA Championship. Even there, he was getting treatment on his hip. He faded badly in the final round and was never a factor.
Players who withdraw during the FedEx Cup playoffs are not replaced.
