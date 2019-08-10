Patrick Reed grabs lead at FedEx Cup event
Patrick Reed handled the strong gusts and a drier golf course at Liberty National with a 4-under 67 that gave him a one-shot lead over Abraham Ancer of Mexico going into the final round of The Northern Trust.
Reed has not won since the 2018 Masters, a drought of 39 tournaments worldwide. He won this FedEx Cup playoffs opener three years ago when it was at Bethpage, and it put him on the Ryder Cup team.
Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth, playing in the final group, faltered. Johnson bogeyed four of his last six holes for a 74 to fall five shots behind. Spieth had another rough Saturday, also shooting a 74 that cost him in his bid to salvage his season with a trip to the FedEx Cup finale.
