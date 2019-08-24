Koepka's putter puts him 1 step closer to $15M payday at Tour Championship
Brooks Koepka took a one-shot lead with a two-putt birdie on the final hole Friday at the Tour Championship.
Has 1-shot lead over McIlroy, Thomas after Friday's 2nd round
Koepka, the No. 3 seed in the FedEx Cup who started the tournament at 7-under par, had a 3-under 67 and reached 13 under in the new format where the score to par is what decides who wins the $15 million.
He was one shot ahead of Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, who were headed different directions when their rounds ended.
Coming off a birdie at the 17th, McIlroy sliced a 5-wood out of the trees on the 18th to set up a birdie for a 67. Thomas didn't make a birdie on the back nine and shot 68.
Xander Schauffele made eagle on the 18th and was two shots behind.
