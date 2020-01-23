Graham DeLaet withdraws from Farmers Insurance Open due to troublesome back

Canadian golfer Graham DeLaet has withdrawn from the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego with another back injury.

DeLaet returned to the tour in October after a nearly two-year absence following a second back surgery.

The native of Weyburn, Sask., turned 38 on Wednesday.

The Canadian has played five tournaments since his return from a back problem, missing the cut in three events and posting a top finish of a tie for 58th.

DeLaet finished a career-best eighth in the FedEx Cup standings in 2013, a year in which he landed a spot on the international team in the Presidents Cup.

DeLaet is playing on a major medical exemption this year. He hasn't won on the PGA Tour and has three career second-place finishes.