Ryan Palmer storms to Farmers Insurance Open lead after phenomenal 2nd round

Ryan Palmer had a round as magnificent as the weather at Torrey Pines, making 11 birdies for a 10-under 62 on the North Course to build a two-shot lead over Brandt Snedeker in the Farmers Insurance Open.

For so many others, it wasn't all that pretty.

Tiger Woods began his day with four putts from 25 feet and wound up with a 71 to be six shots back going into the weekend. Phil Mickelson missed the cut for the second straight week and headed for the practice range. Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, defending champion Justin Rose and U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland also missed the cut.

Palmer had no such problems. He was sprinting toward a course record on the North until missing the fairway on the tough par-4 closing hole and making his only bogey of the round.

No matter. He was at 10-under 134, two shots clear of Snedeker, who shot 67 on the South. Snedeker loves the poa annua greens, having won at Torrey in 2016 and also winning at Pebble Beach.

Palmer had a chance to win two weeks ago in the Sony Open. Needing a birdie on the par-5 18th hole to have any chance, he fanned a fairway metal out of a fairway bunker into a back yard. Still, he was playing well for the week, and a move across the Pacific to San Diego didn't change that.

The cut was at 1-under 143.

Tiger recovers from rocky start

Tiger Woods' last putt of the day was so much better than his first three.

Tiger Woods chips out of a bunker on the 4th hole at the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Woods four-putted No. 1 on Torrey Pines South on Friday, an inauspicious start to his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Playing on a course that has been so good to him over the decades, Woods reached the first green in two and had a birdie putt of just less than 25 feet. He rolled it 30 inches past the hole. His second putt shot 5 1/2 feet past the cup. His third went 14 inches past before he finally tapped in.

"Just poa," Woods said about the poa annua grass. "I tried to ram it in the hole and it bounced. I hit obviously a terrible third putt, pulled it. The second putt, it's just what happens on poa. I tried to take the break out and it just bounced."

Woods recovered with four birdies in five holes spanning the turn, and then sank a 5-foot birdie putt on 18 to finish with a 1-under 71. He was tied for 17th at 4 under heading into the weekend, six shots behind leader Ryan Palmer.

At stake this weekend is a chance to set the PGA Tour career victories record with No. 83 on the first course where his father took him to watch a PGA Tour event.

Woods said he's not thinking about No. 83.

"Shot by shot got me to 82," said Woods, who tied Sam Snead's record with a wire-to-wire win at his last tournament, the Zozo Championship in Japan in late October. "It's one of those things where it's just a process. It's a marathon. It's four days. It's a long haul. Just trying to be there at the end and you never know what happens at the end."

Canadians eliminated

All three Canadian players — Michael Gligic, Mackenzie Hughes and Roger Sloan — missed the cut on Friday, while Graham DeLaet had previously withdrawn from the tournament with a back injury.