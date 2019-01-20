Hadwin fades down stretch as Long takes Desert Classic title
Mickelson, who led after 1st 3 rounds, finishes tied for 2nd with Canadian
Adam Long made a 14-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday to win the Desert Classic for his first PGA Tour title.
Mickelson, the leader after each of the first three rounds, fought putting problems in a 69. Hadwin shot 67 during a round he once led by three strokes.
Long set up with the winning put with a 6-iron shot from 175 yards with the ball below his feet in dormant grass on a mound to the right of the fairway. The 31-year-old former Duke player earned his PGA Tour card with a 13th-place finish last year on the Web.com Tour's regular-season money list.
Long finished at 26-under 262. He opened with a 63 on PGA West's Nicklaus Tournament Course, shot 71 on Friday at the Stadium layout and had another 63 on Saturday at La Quinta Country Club.
