Defending champ Koepka in command, but Masters champ Woods misses cut at PGA

Brooks Koepka has a big lead at the PGA Championship and another entry in the major championship record book.

Koepka birdied three of his last four holes for a 5-under 65 to shatter the 36-hole record in all four majors. He was at 12-under 128, breaking the mark of 130 set at the Masters by Jordan Spieth, the U.S. Open by Martin Kaymer, the British Open by Nick Faldo and Brandt Snedeker, and the PGA Championship by Gary Woodland.

Still to be determined was the size of his lead, which most likely would be another PGA Championship record.

Tiger Woods witnessed it all, but that's all Woods will see at Bethpage Black. He shot a 73 and will miss the cut. It's the first time Woods has missed the cut at a major in the same year he won a major since 2006.