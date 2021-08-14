Skip to Main Content
Golf

Barron takes lead, Canada's Ames 1 shot back entering final round of Shaw Charity Classic

Doug Barron eagled the par-5 18th for his second straight 6-under 64 and a one-stroke lead Saturday in the PGA Tour Champions' Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary.

Brights Grove, Ont., native Weir drops into tie for 8th at 7 under

Laurence Heinen · The Canadian Press ·
American Doug Barron celebrates after making his putt on the eighteenth hole during round two of the Shaw Charity Classic at Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club in Calgary on Saturday. (Derek Leung/Getty Images)

Doug Barron eagled the par-5 18th for his second straight 6-under 64 and a one-stroke lead Saturday in the PGA Tour Champions' Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary.

The 52-year-old Barron also had five birdies and a bogey at Canyon Meadows. He won the 2019 Dick's Sporting Goods Open for his lone tour title.

Former Calgary resident Stephen Ames, Steve Flesch and first-round leader Billy Mayfair were a stroke back at 11 under. Ames and Flesch birdied the 18th for 65s, and Mayfair followed an opening 62 with a 67.

Brandt Jobe was 9 under after a 66. David McKenzie (64) and Ken Duke (67) were 8 under.

WATCH | Former Calgarian Ames 1 shot back after 2 rounds:

Canada's Stephen Ames 1 back heading into final round of Calgary's Shaw Charity Classic

2 hours ago
1:54
Current Vancouverite and former longtime Calgary resident Stephen Ames is tied for second place, one shot back of leader Doug Barron heading into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary. 1:54

Canadian star Mike Weir, a stroke back after an opening 63, had a 70 to drop into a tie for eighth at 7 under. The 2003 Masters champion won the Insperity Invitational in early May in Texas for his lone senior title. In his last start, he tied for second in the U.S. Senior Open in Nebraska.

The tournament is the first the PGA Tour Champions or PGA Tour event in Canada since the Shaw Charity Classic in 2019.

Robert Allenby had a his second straight 71. He turned 50 last month and tied for 64th in the Senior British Open in his Champions debut.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now