Barron takes lead, Canada's Ames 1 shot back entering final round of Shaw Charity Classic
Brights Grove, Ont., native Weir drops into tie for 8th at 7 under
Doug Barron eagled the par-5 18th for his second straight 6-under 64 and a one-stroke lead Saturday in the PGA Tour Champions' Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary.
The 52-year-old Barron also had five birdies and a bogey at Canyon Meadows. He won the 2019 Dick's Sporting Goods Open for his lone tour title.
Former Calgary resident Stephen Ames, Steve Flesch and first-round leader Billy Mayfair were a stroke back at 11 under. Ames and Flesch birdied the 18th for 65s, and Mayfair followed an opening 62 with a 67.
Brandt Jobe was 9 under after a 66. David McKenzie (64) and Ken Duke (67) were 8 under.
WATCH | Former Calgarian Ames 1 shot back after 2 rounds:
Canadian star Mike Weir, a stroke back after an opening 63, had a 70 to drop into a tie for eighth at 7 under. The 2003 Masters champion won the Insperity Invitational in early May in Texas for his lone senior title. In his last start, he tied for second in the U.S. Senior Open in Nebraska.
The tournament is the first the PGA Tour Champions or PGA Tour event in Canada since the Shaw Charity Classic in 2019.
Robert Allenby had a his second straight 71. He turned 50 last month and tied for 64th in the Senior British Open in his Champions debut.
