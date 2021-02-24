Status of PGA's Canadian Open unknown as Toronto cancels permits through July 1
Tournament scheduled for mid-June at St. George's Golf and Country Club
The status of the PGA Tour's RBC Canadian Open is up in the air once again after Toronto announced the cancellation of city permits for events through July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the golf course is privately operated and not subject to the city's permit cancellation, the 2020 Canadian Open scheduled to take place at the same venue was eventually cancelled because of international travel and government restrictions related to the pandemic.
Golf Canada said in a statement that the organization and event sponsor RBC are assessing how the city's decision will impact this year's Canadian Open.
"The health and safety of everyone connected to the tournament will always come first, and we respect the City's decision to act in the best interest of community health," Golf Canada said.
"We continue to work with our partners at RBC and the PGA Tour to determine the best course of action for the 2021 RBC Canadian Open."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.