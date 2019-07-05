Canada's Adam Hadwin alone in 2nd after sizzling back 9 at 3M Open

Bryson DeChambeau dominated the second round of the 3M Open, racking up nine birdies to finish Friday at a career-low 62 and vault into the lead with a 14-under par score halfway through the first-time PGA Tour event at the TPC Twin Cities.

The 25-year-old DeChambeau, who entered the week eighth in the world rankings, hit greens in regulation on 17 of 18 holes. He sank four putts from 20-plus feet, including the No. 7 and No. 8 holes during a commanding surge on his second nine.

Adam Hadwin, from Moose Jaw, Sask., arrived in the clubhouse in second place at 12-under, after five birdies in a steely performance on the back nine amid an on-and-off drizzle during the afternoon. Hadwin, who finished sixth a month ago at the Canadian Open in his native country, shot a 66 to follow up his first-round 64.

He was well aware when he teed off exactly how far he'd have to come to pull within striking distance of DeChambeau.

"I am the quintessential leaderboard watcher. I know almost at any point where everybody is at, even at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning," Hadwin said. "I knew. I obviously knew that low scores were available today, but at the same time you still have to be patient. You still have to let it come."

Scott Piercy, who opened a two-stroke lead with a 62 in the first round Thursday, started on No. 10 and sputtered through the windless, muggy morning with five bogeys on his first nine to offset an eagle. Piercy still came in at 10-under. He was joined by Sam Burns, Brian Harman and Sam Saunders in a four-way tie for third place.

DeChambeau went bogey-free over the first two days for the first time in his career. His previous best round on the tour, which he joined in 2017, was a 63 he posted three times. The most recent one was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January, when he finished tied for 10th.