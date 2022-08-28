Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
South Africa's Paula Reto holds off American Nelly Korda to win CP Women's Open

South Africa's Paula Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 on Sunday to win the Canadian women's golf championship in Ottawa. Hamilton's Alena Sharp was the low Canadian, tying for 17th at 10 under.

Alena Sharp was top Canadian, tying for 17th in Ottawa

The Canadian Press ·
Paula Reto of South Africa raises her arm after carding a 4-under 67 on Sunday to beat third-round co-leaders Narin An and Hye-Jin Choi and win the CP Women's Open in Ottawa. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

South Africa's Paula Reto has won the CP Women's Open.

Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win the Canadian women's golf championship.

That score lifted her over third round co-leaders Narin An and Hye-Jin Choi of South Korea.

Nelly Korda of the United States mounted a late charge but fell a shot short of forcing a playoff with Reto.

Reto fired a course-record 9-under 62 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in Thursday's first round.

Hamilton's Alena Sharp was the low Canadian, tying for 17th at 10 under.

WATCH | Reto captures CP Women's Open in comeback fashion:

Paula Reto collects 1st LPGA win, capturing CP Women's Open

56 minutes ago
Duration 2:54
The South African held off a late charge from American Nelly Korda to win in Ottawa by just one stroke.
