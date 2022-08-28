South Africa's Paula Reto holds off American Nelly Korda to win CP Women's Open

South Africa's Paula Reto has won the CP Women's Open.

Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win the Canadian women's golf championship.

That score lifted her over third round co-leaders Narin An and Hye-Jin Choi of South Korea.

Nelly Korda of the United States mounted a late charge but fell a shot short of forcing a playoff with Reto.

Reto fired a course-record 9-under 62 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in Thursday's first round.

Hamilton's Alena Sharp was the low Canadian, tying for 17th at 10 under.

WATCH | Reto captures CP Women's Open in comeback fashion: