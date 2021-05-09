Home favourite Ariya Jutanugarn shoots 63 to win LPGA Thailand
Posts 1-shot victory over fellow Thai Thitkul, who misses birdie putt to force playoff
Ariya Jutanugarn shot a 9-under-par 63 in the final round to win the LPGA Thailand by one stroke on Sunday and become the first home winner of the tournament in 14 years.
Jutanugarn's overall total of 22 under 266 in Pattaya edged fellow Thai Atthaya Thitikul, 18, who missed a four-foot birdie putt at the last to force a playoff.
Jutanugarn's unblemished round included nine birdies and went some way to making up for her collapse in 2013 when she blew a two-shot lead on the 18th hole with a triple bogey that handed victory to South Korea's Inbee Park.
"This means the world to me. Since 2013, it's been one of my biggest dreams to win in Thailand. I'd like to thank the fans for always believing in me. This win is for all of you," said Jutanugarn who has been playing at the Siam Country Club since 2007 when she was just 11.
"This is like my new experience coming so pretty close to winning. I already gave my best in the last putt. I'm already proud of myself. It's beyond expectations to finish second in my first LPGA event as a pro," she said.
Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit, the leader after three rounds, shot a final-round 70 to finish in joint-third with American Angel Yin (66) and South Korean duo of three-time champion Amy Yang (64) and So Yeon Ryu.
