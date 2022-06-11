Patrick Reed joins LIV Golf series after earning nearly $37M US on PGA Tour
2018 Masters champion to debut in rival league later this month in Portland, Ore.
Patrick Reed is the latest former Masters champion to sign up to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series in defiance of the PGA Tour.
The 19th defection from the PGA Tour was announced Saturday during the final round of the inaugural LIV event at Centurion Golf Club outside London, where Charl Schwartzel of South Africa was on course for a victory that would earn him $4.75 million.
The lucrative rewards for joining the series funded by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund have not been enough to entice any players ranked in the world's top 10.
Reed, who has won almost $37 million in a decade on the PGA Tour, is ranked 36th. The American's only major win was the 2018 Masters.
Having appeared at three Ryder Cups, where he has been one of the brashest characters on the American team, Reed's decision could see him ineligible for selection in the future.
Reed said he would make his debut on the second stop of the LIV Golf series in Portland, Oregon, on June 30-July 2.
WATCH l Saudi-funded golf league poaches top talent from PGA tour:
