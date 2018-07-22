Francesco Molinari snags 1st major win at Open Championship
Tiger Woods briefly takes sole possession of lead before double-bogey dooms him
Francesco Molinari became Italy's first major champion after firing a closing two-under-par 69 to win the British Open at Carnoustie on Sunday.
The 35-year-old from Turin underlined his status as the hottest player in world golf by finishing with an eight-under total of 276.
Molinari, playing alongside former world number one Tiger Woods in the final round, produced a joyful fist-pump and hugged his caddie after holing a five-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole to win his first career major.
Francesco Molinari becomes the 1st ever Italian major champion. <br><br>Molinari played his final 37 holes without a bogey or worse. He's the first major champion since Steve Elkington at the 1995 PGA Championship to play the final 2 rounds without a hole over par. <a href="https://t.co/n22UfFIwl1">pic.twitter.com/n22UfFIwl1</a>—@ESPNStatsInfo
It was the Italian's third victory in five starts. He also ended as runner-up in the other two tournaments.
Woods appeared ready to end his 10-year victory drought in majors midway through the round. The American topped the leaderboard until his hopes nosedived following a double-bogey at the 11th and another dropped stroke at the next hole.
The 14-times major winner had to settle for a closing 71 and a 279 aggregate.
"The way Francesco played today was beautiful," said Woods after ending in a tie for sixth spot.
