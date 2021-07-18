Morikawa makes turn at Open Championship leading Spieth by 3 shots
Canada's Conners, Hughes were 5, 6 strokes behind at Royal St. George's in England
Collin Morikawa made it to the turn with a three-shot lead at the Open Championship on Sunday in Sandwich, England.
Louis Oosthuizen had yet to make a birdie in his final round and was 2 over for the day, four strokes behind Morikawa. He started with a two-stroke lead.
Oosthuizen was overtaken by Jordan Spieth, who rolled in back-to-back birdies around the turn and was in second place, three shots behind Morikawa.
Dustin Johnson birdied the last hole for a 67 and was 7 under for the tournament.
Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., and Hamilton-born Mackenzie Hughes were five and six shots off the pace, respectively, at the turn.
WATCH l Conners, Hughes soar up leaderboard in Round 3:
He bogeyed the par-5 seventh hole after going from one greenside bunker to another and leaving himself an awkward position to get near the pin. He two-putted from distance and fell two shots behind Morikawa.
Saved par with 10-foot-putt
Morikawa had a tap-in birdie at a hole where Spieth and Conners had just made eagle.
Earlier, Oosthuizen made his first bogey on the front nine all week at the British Open.
Morikawa also missed the green but saved his par with a 10-foot putt.
Spieth spent his first hour making tough par putts. He finally missed on the fourth hole and remains three shots behind.
The idea for Sunday at Royal St. George's is to get through the opening five holes without too much damage. Most of the scoring in the final round has started on the sixth.
WATCH l Oosthuizen enters Sunday clinging to 1-shot lead:
