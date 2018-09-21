New
Oliver Fisher shoots first 59 in European Tour history
English golfer Oliver Fisher has shot the first round of 59 in the 46-year history of the European Tour. Fisher made an eagle and 10 birdies on a par-71 course in the second round of the Portugal Masters. There have been 19 rounds of 60 on the European Tour.
Fisher made an eagle and 10 birdies on a par-71 course in the second round of the Portugal Masters in Vilamoura on Friday.
There have been 19 rounds of 60 on the European Tour. On the U.S. PGA Tour, there have officially been 10 sub-60 rounds, with one of them being a 58 — by Jim Furyk at the Travelers Championship in 2016.
