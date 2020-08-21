Skip to Main Content
Scottie Scheffler becomes newest member of PGA Tour's 59 club
Scottie Scheffler is making quite an impression in his PGA Tour post-season debut, posting a 12-under 59 on Friday at The Northern Trust for the 12th sub-60 round in tour history.

Doug Ferguson · The Associated Press ·
Scottie Scheffler of the United States holds up his golf ball in celebration after scoring a 59 during the second round of The Northern Trust at TPC Boston on Friday in Norton, Massachusetts. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Scheffler, a 24-year-old rookie from Texas, birdie four of his last five holes and kept his chances alive by making a 6-foot par putt on the 17th hole.

On the par-5 18th at the TPC Boston, his tee shot hopped out of the rough into the first cut, and he wisely played left and just short of the green, leaving him two putts from 85 feet for birdie and the 59. He rolled it up to just over 4 feet short of the cup, took a swig of water while waiting his turn, and then calmly rapped in the putt.

Along with a 59 — not the record, but still considered golf's magic number — Scheffler was atop the leaderboard in the first FedEx Cup playoff event.

Jim Furyk has two sub-60 rounds, including a record 58 at the Travelers Championship in 2016.

