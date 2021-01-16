Skip to Main Content
Canada's Nick Taylor leads field heading into weekend at Sony Open

Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., fired an 8-under 62 to get to 12 under, giving him a two shot lead on the rest of the field in Hawaii.

Abbotsford, B.C., native went bogey free with 5 birdies on back 9 to take lead

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Nick Taylor hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club in Hawai'i on Friday. (Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports)

Canada's Nick Taylor will head into the weekend at the Sony Open atop the leaderboard.

Taylor fired an 8-under 62 to get to 12 under, giving him a two shot lead on the rest of the field in Hawaii.

Stewart Cink, the early clubhouse leader, is one of five golfers at 10 under following a 7-under 63. Webb Simpson (65), Russell Henley (64), Vaughn Taylor (66) and Chris Kirk (65) join Cink.

Taylor, of Abbotsford, B.C., started on hole No. 10 and found himself 1 over for the round with a bogey on the 14th. But he went back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16 and chipped in for eagle on the par-5 18th Waialae Country Club to start his way up the leaderboard. He went bogey free with five birdies on his back 9 to take the lead.

Mackenzie Hughes (69) of Dundas, Ont., and Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., (66) head into the third round at 6 under.

David Hearn, from Brantford, Ont., (72), Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., (70) and Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., (70) didn't make the 4-under cutline and will miss the weekend.

WATCH | Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., leads Sony Open after two rounds:

Nick Taylor takes Sony Open lead with career-low round

Sports

58 minutes agoVideo
1:34
Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., shoots PGA Tour career-low 62 in the 2nd round of the Sony Open in Hawaii for a 2-shot lead over 5 players. 1:34
