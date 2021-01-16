Canada's Nick Taylor leads field heading into weekend at Sony Open
Abbotsford, B.C., native went bogey free with 5 birdies on back 9 to take lead
Canada's Nick Taylor will head into the weekend at the Sony Open atop the leaderboard.
Taylor fired an 8-under 62 to get to 12 under, giving him a two shot lead on the rest of the field in Hawaii.
Stewart Cink, the early clubhouse leader, is one of five golfers at 10 under following a 7-under 63. Webb Simpson (65), Russell Henley (64), Vaughn Taylor (66) and Chris Kirk (65) join Cink.
Mackenzie Hughes (69) of Dundas, Ont., and Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., (66) head into the third round at 6 under.
David Hearn, from Brantford, Ont., (72), Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., (70) and Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., (70) didn't make the 4-under cutline and will miss the weekend.
WATCH | Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., leads Sony Open after two rounds:
