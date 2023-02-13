Longtime pro player Jim Rutledge to join Canadian Golf Hall of Fame
Robert Stanley Weir, who wrote English lyrics to 'O Canada, will be inducted as builder
Golfer Jim Rutledge and reporter Robert Stanley Weir will be the next inductees into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame.
The 63-year-old Rutledge from Victoria will be inducted in the player category.
Weir, who was born in 1856 and died in 1926, will be inducted as a builder for his over two decades of writing on golf.
The pair become the 84th and 85th honoured members of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame.
Rutledge has competed at every level of men's golf in Europe and North America, including becoming the second oldest rookie in PGA Tour history in 2007 at the age of 48.
Weir, considered by many to be Canada's first golf writer, is most famous for writing the English lyrics to "O Canada."
WATCH | Canadian golfer Nick Taylor makes headlines in Phoenix:
