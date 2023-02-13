Content
Nick Taylor's historic golf performance pushes 5 Canadians inside top 100 rankings

Nick Taylor's second-place finish at the Phoenix Open elevated the Abbotsford, B.C., native to No. 73 in the official men's world golf rankings, putting five Canadians in the top 100 for the first time ever.

B.C. athlete climbs to 73rd after Phoenix Open while Conners leads way in 37th

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian men's golfer raises right hand showing peace sign while acknowledging crowd at a tournament.
Nick Taylor's $2 million US in winnings for placing second at the Phoenix Open was the most ever by a Canadian at a single event, and elevated the native of Abbotsford, B.C., to No. 73 in the official world golf rankings. (Darryl Webb/Associated Press/Canadian Press)

Nick Taylor's second place finish at the WM Phoenix Open on Sunday made Canadian golf history.

His $2 million US in winnings was the most ever by a Canadian at a single event, even topping previous winners, as the PGA Tour significantly increased its purses this season.

It also elevated the native of Abbotsford, B.C., to No. 73 in the official world golf rankings, putting five Canadians in the top 100 of the men's standings for the first time ever.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., is the top-ranked Canadian, sitting at 37th overall.

Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., is 53rd, Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford is 63rd and Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., is 69th.

WATCH | Taylor makes Canadian headlines in Phoenix:

Scheffler wins back-to-back Phoenix Open titles, Taylor finishes 2nd

17 hours ago
Duration 2:08
Scottie Scheffler of the United States repeats as Phoenix Open champion. Nick Taylor finishes two strokes back for second place while fellow Abbotsford, B.C., resident Adam Hadwin places tied for 10th.

Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., is just outside the top 100 at 112th.

Hughes won the Sanderson Farms Championship on Oct. 2, earning $1.422 million.

Svensson won the RSM Classic on Nov. 20 and earned $1.458 million.

Hughes, Svensson and Taylor are Nos. 12, 13, and 15 in the FedEx Cup standings, the PGA Tour's rankings.

WATCH | Hadwin's near 3rd-round ace sends crowd into frenzy:

Adam Hadwin's near-ace sends Phoenix Open crowd into frenzy

2 days ago
Duration 1:44
Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., almost hits a hole-in-one on the 16th hole and the fans go wild. Hadwin trails leader Scottie Scheffler by three shots heading into the final round of the Phoenix Open.
