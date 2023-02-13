Nick Taylor's historic golf performance pushes 5 Canadians inside top 100 rankings
B.C. athlete climbs to 73rd after Phoenix Open while Conners leads way in 37th
Nick Taylor's second place finish at the WM Phoenix Open on Sunday made Canadian golf history.
His $2 million US in winnings was the most ever by a Canadian at a single event, even topping previous winners, as the PGA Tour significantly increased its purses this season.
It also elevated the native of Abbotsford, B.C., to No. 73 in the official world golf rankings, putting five Canadians in the top 100 of the men's standings for the first time ever.
Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., is the top-ranked Canadian, sitting at 37th overall.
Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., is 53rd, Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford is 63rd and Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., is 69th.
WATCH | Taylor makes Canadian headlines in Phoenix:
Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., is just outside the top 100 at 112th.
Hughes won the Sanderson Farms Championship on Oct. 2, earning $1.422 million.
Svensson won the RSM Classic on Nov. 20 and earned $1.458 million.
Hughes, Svensson and Taylor are Nos. 12, 13, and 15 in the FedEx Cup standings, the PGA Tour's rankings.
WATCH | Hadwin's near 3rd-round ace sends crowd into frenzy:
