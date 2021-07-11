Skip to Main Content
Golf

Nasa Hataoka declared winner as rain-soaked Marathon Classic cut to 54 holes

Nasa Hataoka of Japan was declared the winner of the Marathon LPGA Classic when the final round Sunday was washed out by relentless, heavy rain in Sylvania, Ohio.

Earns 4th LPGA title and first in 2 years after carrying 6-shot lead into Sunday

The Associated Press ·
The final round of the Marathon LPGA Classic was washed out by heavy rain on Sunday in Sylvania, Ohio, and Nasa Hataoka of Japan was declared the winner based on her 54-hole score of minus-19. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Nasa Hataoka of Japan was declared the winner of the Marathon LPGA Classic when the final round Sunday was washed out by relentless, heavy rain in Sylvania, Ohio.

Hataoka had a six-shot lead over Elizabeth Szokol and Mina Harigae. She won for the fourth time on the LPGA Tour, and her first LPGA title in two years.

The final round began at 7 a.m. ET with hopes of beating the rain. That lasted only a few hours before Highland Meadows was soaked, and soon became unplayable.

Donna Mummert, the LPGA's senior manager of rules and competition, said the greens were the first problem as the tournament tried to resume. By mid-afternoon, it was the fairways that were so soaked the LPGA had no choice but to end the tournament.

WATCH | Hataoka wins after rain washes out final round:

Nasa Hataoka wins after Marathon Classic reduced to 54 holes

Sports

1 hour ago
2:20
The 22-year-old collected her fourth-career win after the fourth-round of the Marathon LPGA Classic could not be played due to rain. 2:20

The LPGA said the forecast was not favourable for a Monday finish, and it didn't help that Evian Championship — the fourth LPGA major of the year — is scheduled to start on Wednesday.

Danielle Kang, the defending champion, birdied the third hole to pull within eight shots and wanted to see the LPGA acquire more resources to be able to handle weather.

"There is 18 holes of golf left out there," Kang said. "I played three of them. I always look at golf tournaments as 72 holes, so when we don't get to finish 72 holes … and it's not the LPGA's fault, it's not anybody's fault. Sometimes we don't have enough resources."

WATCH | Hataoka atop leaderboard through 54 holes:

Nasa Hataoka takes commanding lead into final round of Marathon LPGA Classic

Sports

1 day ago
1:23
Hataoka used eight birdies on Saturday to take a six-stroke lead after three rounds in Ohio. 1:23

She did not elaborate on what resources could have made a difference.

The tournament was a 54-hole event in the early 1990s.

Hataoka lost in a playoff to Yuka Saso in the U.S. Women's Open last month. Her last LPGA Tour victory was the Kia Classic in 2019, though she won twice on the Japan LPGA later that year.

WATCH | Ssu-Chia Cheng sinks hole-in-1 in 3rd round:

Ssu-Chia Cheng hits ace at Marathon LPGA Classic

Sports

1 day ago
0:56
Ssu-Chia Cheng of Chinese Taipei sinks a hole-in-one on the 14th hole during the third round of the Marathon LPGA Classic. 0:56
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now