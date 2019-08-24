Multiple people struck by lightning at PGA Tour Championship
Ambulances took five spectators from the golf course
Lightning struck a pine tree right after play at the Tour Championship was suspended, and ambulances took five people from the golf course.
The tree was located just off the 16th tee at East Lake. It struck the top and shattered bark all the way to the bottom on Saturday.
A tournament official says the five people who left in ambulances appeared alert. He did not know their conditions.
The five ambulances streamed into East Lake across the entrance of the driving range to the 16th hole.
Lightening strike at the FedEx cup championship in Atlanta. Hope everyone is ok. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FedExCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FedExCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/gbSFvVJwHO">pic.twitter.com/gbSFvVJwHO</a>—@Bcicles
The third round had been suspended for about 30 minutes at the time of the lightning strike. Fans had been asked to seek shelter.
