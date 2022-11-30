Mike Weir named captain of international team for 2024 Presidents Cup in Montreal
Mike Weir will be the first Canadian to ever captain a Presidents Cup team. Weir was officially named the international team's captain on Wednesday morning at a news conference at the Bell Centre in Montreal.
Weir was officially named the international team's captain on Wednesday morning at a news conference at the Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens.
Royal Montreal Golf Club will host the men's golf tournament in 2024.
The Presidents Cup sees a team of golfers from the United States face a group from around the world, excluding Europe.
Weir has played in the biennial event five times and been a captain's assistant three times.
Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., and Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., played in this year's Presidents Cup, making it the first time two Canadians played in the tournament at the same time.
