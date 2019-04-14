Skip to Main Content
Tiger Woods holds 2-shot lead with 2 holes to play at Augusta
Golf·The Masters

Tiger Woods holds 2-shot lead with 2 holes to play at Augusta

The leaderboard was changing so fast on the back nine of the Masters on Sunday that it's hard to keep track of who's on top. Tiger Woods carried a two-shot lead over Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele to the 17th hole.

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele remain in mix

The Associated Press ·
Tiger Woods smiles as he walks off the seventh tee during Sunday's final round at the Masters in Augusta, Ga. Woods held a two-shot lead through 16 holes as he attempted to win his first Masters title since 2005. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

Tiger Woods remained in contention to win his first Masters since 2005 with nine holes left to play at Augusta National in Georgia.

Woods has gone 14 years since he last won the green jacket, 11 years since his last major and had five surgeries — four on his back, the other to rebuild his left knee.

"The last three majors, I've been right there," Woods said after Saturday's round.

WATCH | Tiger in the hunt for a 15th major:

Tiger Woods hit a beautiful approach shot on the 7th hole on Saturday. He sits one stroke back of the lead going into the final round. 0:42

He briefly held the lead Sunday in the British Open. He chased Koepka to the finish line in the PGA Championship. And he entered this weekend one shot behind, the closest he has been to a lead going into the weekend at a major since the 2013 British Open at Muirfield.

Through nine holes Sunday, the 43-year-old Woods was one shot behind leader Francesco Molinari, who was attempting to win his second major title.

Woods played the front nine in 1-under while Molinari was at even par for the day.

Bogey-free streak ends at 49 holes

Molinari made a bogey on No. 7 and Woods had a birdie for a two-shot swing. Molinari had gone 49 straight holes without a bogey before missing the 15-foot par putt.

The steady Molinari made par on his first five holes Sunday to open a three-shot lead.

Woods pulled one shot behind Molinari after a birdie on No. 3, but fell back to three back after bogeys on Nos. 4 and 5.

Bryson DeChambeau has made a hole-on-one on No. 16 in the final round at the Masters.

With files from CBC Sports

