Golf·New

Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Mike Weir set to represent Canada at Masters

Three Canadians will tee it up in the first men's golf major of the year today.

Conners is 43rd in world men's golf rankings, Hughes 51st and Weir 808th

The Canadian Press ·
Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont. hits a shot during the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament in March. Conners, along with Mackenzie Hughes and Mike Weir will be the only Canadians teeing off at the Masters starting on Thursday. (AP)

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont.; Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont.; and Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., are in the field for the Masters at Augusta National.

Weir gets in by virtue of winning the 2003 edition of the tournament.

Hughes is in after qualifying for last year's Tour Championship, while Conners gets his berth for tying for 10th at last year's Masters.

The event is back on its traditional April date after being moved to November last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conners is 43rd in the world men's golf rankings, Hughes is 51st and Weir is 808th.

