Hamilton golfer Mackenzie Hughes on verge of regaining top-50 world ranking

Canada's Mackenzie Hughes jumped 31 positions to No. 51 on the official world golf ranking list Monday after winning the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Hughes, from Hamilton, beat Sepp Straka on the second hole of a playoff on Sunday to earn his second career PGA Tour victory.

The 31-year-old Canadian's previous title came at Sea Island in 2016.

Hughes cracked the top 50 for the first time last November and started the year at a career-high 39th.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., is the highest-ranked Canadian at No. 28. Adam Hadwin (No. 86) of Abbotsford, B.C., and Taylor Pendrith (No. 99) of Richmond Hill, Ont., are also in the top 100.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., is sixth in the women's world rankings. She's the lone Canadian in the top 100.

