Hamilton golfer Mackenzie Hughes on verge of regaining top-50 world ranking
31-year-old climbs 31 spots to No. 51 after capturing Sanderson Farms Championship
Canada's Mackenzie Hughes jumped 31 positions to No. 51 on the official world golf ranking list Monday after winning the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Hughes, from Hamilton, beat Sepp Straka on the second hole of a playoff on Sunday to earn his second career PGA Tour victory.
The 31-year-old Canadian's previous title came at Sea Island in 2016.
Hughes cracked the top 50 for the first time last November and started the year at a career-high 39th.
Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., is the highest-ranked Canadian at No. 28. Adam Hadwin (No. 86) of Abbotsford, B.C., and Taylor Pendrith (No. 99) of Richmond Hill, Ont., are also in the top 100.
Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., is sixth in the women's world rankings. She's the lone Canadian in the top 100.
WATCH | Hughes claims 2nd PGA Tour victory:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?