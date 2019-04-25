Canadians Tanguay, Henderson among leaders at LPGA's L.A. Open
Tanguay shoots 4-under 67, while Henderson fires a 68
Worn out after two long nights with infant daughter Chesnee, Stacy Lewis shot a 6-under 65 on Thursday for a share of the lead with Hannah Green after the first round of the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open.
The 34-year-old Texan is making her sixth LPGA Tour start since Chesnee's birth in late October. She birdied four of her last six holes in the bogey-free round at Wilshire Country Club.
Green also had a bogey-free round. Fellow Australian Minjee Lee was a stroke back, also playing bogey-free. Canada's Anne-Catherine Tanguay followed at 67.
Brooke Henderson, the Canadian who won the Lotte Championship last week in Hawaii, was at 68 with Inbee Park, Shanshan Feng, Lizette Salas, Angel Yin, Isi Gabsa, Sarah Jane Smith, Jing Yan and Jasmine Suwannapura.
Canada's Taylor and partner 2nd in Zurich Classic
Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax shot a best-ball 11-under 61 to top the Zurich Classic leaderboard after a weather delay longer than seven hours prevented half of the 80 teams from even teeing off Thursday.
Stallings and Mullinax, who started on the back nine, birdied their last four holes at the TPC Louisiana — and seven of nine holes after the turn — for a one-stroke lead over two teams.
"We both played solid all day — missed a couple putts, short ones, but made a couple longs ones," Mullinax said. "We both putted really well. Scott was really good with his wedges."
Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C. and Scotland's Martin Laird, who were in the same group as the leaders, finished at 10 under. But the team of Brian Gay and Rory Sabbatini had both of the top teams in their sights after birdies on the first five holes of the back nine got them to 10 under through 14 holes.
