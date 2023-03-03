Kang stays cool in rain to lead after 2nd round of Women's World Championship
Brooke Henderson, of Smiths Falls, Ont., fires 1-under 71, tied for 60th
Danielle Kang avoided distractions during a rain-soaked day and shot a 9-under 63 Friday for a one-shot lead after the second round of the Women's World Championship in Singapore.
Kang opened with a 71 for a 10-under 134 total after two rounds.
Allisen Corpuz (65), Hyo Joo Kim (67) and first-round leader Elizabeth Szokol (71) were a shot back at the Sentosa Golf Club. Szokol opened on Thursday with a 64.
Three others, including American player Nelly Korda, were another shot back at 8-under 136.
The round was suspended by heavy rainfall, but it didn't faze Kang.
"I actually don't mind weather delays that much because I feel I just have time to chill. I feel less rushed," Kang said.
"But my caddie was really helpful in the rain," she added. "I told him he had magic towels. I don't know what was happening, but the grip was fully soaked when it went in the bag, and every time he handed me the club, it was completely dry. So it was pretty incredible."
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/daniellekang?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@daniellekang</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/HWWCGolf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HWWCGolf</a> <a href="https://t.co/yntdRX56k9">pic.twitter.com/yntdRX56k9</a>—@LPGA
Corpuz sounded the same theme and said she was "trying to stay patient today, especially with all the weather delays."
The serenity paid off on No. 8 with an eagle-3.
"Managed to roll that putt in and just got some momentum going into the back nine," Corpuz said, "and got a few birdies on the back nine as well."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?