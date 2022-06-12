Canada's Brooke Henderson claims 11th LPGA Tour victory with ShopRite LPGA Classic title
Canada's Brooke Henderson has won the ShopRite LPGA Classic. Henderson eagled the par-5 18th hole in a one-hole playoff with American Lindsey Weaver-Wright.
Smith Falls, Ont., native defeats Lindsey Weaver-Wright in playoff in win
Canada's Brooke Henderson has won the ShopRite LPGA Classic on Sunday in Galloway, New Jersey.
Henderson eagled the par-5 18th hole in a one-hole playoff with American Lindsey Weaver-Wright.
It's Henderson's 11th win on the LPGA Tour.
The product of Smiths Falls, Ont., is the winningest golfer in Canadian history.
Henderson shot a 7-under 64 in the final round of the three-round event.
Weaver-Wright, who finished her round after Henderson, birdied her final two holes to tie Henderson at 12-under overall and force the playoff.
A clutch eagle on 18 to win the <a href="https://twitter.com/ShopRiteLPGA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShopRiteLPGA</a>! 🏆<br><br>What a performance from <a href="https://twitter.com/BrookeHenderson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrookeHenderson</a>! <a href="https://t.co/CwzeD3676q">pic.twitter.com/CwzeD3676q</a>—@LPGA
