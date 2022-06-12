Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Canada's Brooke Henderson claims 11th LPGA Tour victory with ShopRite LPGA Classic title

Canada's Brooke Henderson has won the ShopRite LPGA Classic. Henderson eagled the par-5 18th hole in a one-hole playoff with American Lindsey Weaver-Wright.

Smith Falls, Ont., native defeats Lindsey Weaver-Wright in playoff in win

Canada's Brooke Henderson hits off the 18th tee during a playoff against Lindsey Weaver-Wright, where she won the ShopRite LPGA Classic on Sunday in Galloway, N.J. (Matt Rourke/The Associated Press)

Canada's Brooke Henderson has won the ShopRite LPGA Classic on Sunday in Galloway, New Jersey.

Henderson eagled the par-5 18th hole in a one-hole playoff with American Lindsey Weaver-Wright.

It's Henderson's 11th win on the LPGA Tour.

Henderson shot a 7-under 64 in the final round of the three-round event.

Weaver-Wright, who finished her round after Henderson, birdied her final two holes to tie Henderson at 12-under overall and force the playoff.

