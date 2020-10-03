Brooke Henderson charges up leaderboard at Shoprite Classic with Mel Reid in the lead

Brooke Henderson shot a 6-under 65 in the third round of the LPGA Shoprite Classic in Galloway, N.J. Saturday afternoon.

Henderson is now in seventh place at 10-under par, trailing the United Kingdom's Mel Reid by five strokes.

The Smiths Falls, Ont., native made seven birdies during her best round of the tournament so far, with five of them coming on her first nine holes of the day. She began the day at 4-under, tied for 30th place alongside fellow Canadian Alena Sharp.

Henderson hopes to improve on her performance at the ANA Inspiration last month where she finished tied for second place, her second top five finish this year.

WATCH | Henderson makes a move on moving day:

Brooke Henderson in the hunt at ShopRite LPGA Classic

Sharp, of Hamilton, finished the day tied for 34th place in the standings after shooting a 71.

Reid's shot at redemption

Two weeks after missing an opportunity to win her first LPGA Tour victory in Portland, Reid shot a 5-under 66 to take the lead into the final round.

In Portland, Reid closed with a 2-over 74 to tie for fifth after taking a two-stroke lead into the last day.

"Sometimes I get too quick and it kind of makes me quick on my swing," Reid said. "So just take my time tomorrow I think. That is basically what we kind of took away from last week. I was just rushing things a little bit and probably hitting shots I wasn't quite comfortable with. Tomorrow I'm going to take my time a little bit more, and hopefully it makes a bit of a difference."

Reid eagled the par-5 ninth in a bogey-free round Saturday. She had a 15-under 198 total.

WATCH | Reid takes the lead at Shoprite Classic:

Mel Reid in front heading into ShopRite LPGA Classic final round

"I'm starting to get a little confidence and starting to feel like I can be one of the world's best, so we'll see," Reid said "Just keep doing what I'm doing and stay humble and hopefully good things will happen."

The three-time European Solheim Cup player has six victories on the Ladies European Tour.

Americans Jennifer Kupcho (65) and Jennifer Song (65) were tied for second.

Third-round leader Nasa Hataoka was 12 under after a 70.

Defending champion Lexi Thompson, winless since the June event last year, was 6 under after a 68.

The tournament is being contested at 72 holes for only the second time since it began in 1986. The additional round replaced the pro-am that was cancelled because there are no spectators. The major KPMG Women's PGA Championship is next week at Aronimink outside Philadelphia.