Azahara Muñoz leads by 1 heading into final round of Ladies Scottish Open

Spain's Azahara Munoz shot a 2-under 69 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Ladies Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland.

Munoz capped her round with a 20-foot birdie putt to leave her at -7 overall.

Stacy Lewis is one shot back after shooting a 1-under 70. Lewis had a 5-under 66 on Friday at The Renaissance Club to force a tie with Munoz ahead of Saturday's round.

Munoz is one of just two players to shoot under par for all three rounds. The other, Jennifer Song, is in third place at 5-under for the tournament.

'Another solid day'

"It's been another solid day," said Muñoz. "Today I think I literally hit every fairway, lots of greens."

"Maybe I couldn't make a few more putts today but still made some nice ones, some nice par saves. The pins were so tricky, a couple holes into the wind were playing really long and overall, I kept managing myself well like the last couple days."

WATCH | Muñoz sinks tough birdie putt to take solo lead:

Spain's Azahara Muñoz sits atop the Ladies Scottish Open leaderboard at seven under after round three. 0:34

Muñoz, who won the 2012 Sybase Match Play Championship, is eyeing just her second career LPGA title.

Lewis, who has two majors and 12 titles overall to her credit, was satisfied with her showing heading into the final round.

"I think big picture, you take under par on this golf course any day. Definitely left some putts out there on the back nine that I'd like to - I hit them where I wanted to, so I don't know what I would do different but I just would have liked to made a couple more there coming in," said Lewis.

"But all in all, I stuck to my game plan, made some good up-and-downs when I needed to, and still a pretty solid day."

New Zealand's Lydia Ko and America's Cheyenne Knight are tied for fourth at 4-under, while China's Yu Liu and America's Amy Olson are tied for sixth another stroke back.

First-round leader Nicole Broch Larsen of Denmark continued to plummet, following up a 73 on Friday with a 74 on Saturday and falling into a seven-way tie for 17th place at 1-over.