Canada's Leblanc in 3rd, 1-stroke back of lead after day 3 of Scottish Open
Sherbrooke, Que. native tied for 3rd behind Ko, Boutier
Canada's Maude-Aimee Leblanc started and finished with birdies for a 66 on Saturday, which lifted her to a tie for third place after Day 3 of the Women's Scottish Open.
Leblanc, a 33-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., is tied with Germany's Leonie Harm on 14 under, one shot off the lead.
Lydia Ko was joined by Celine Boutier at the top of the leaderboard.
France's Boutier shot a 5-under-par 67 — five birdies on the front nine — to make up four shots on the New Zealander, who could manage only a 1-under 71.
WATCH | Leblanc tied for 3rd after day 3:
"I really like links golf and playing in windy conditions. I feel like my ball flight is pretty low and so I never really have trouble keeping it down which is an advantage here because the ball doesn't get affected as much," Boutier said. "And I had some good memories of playing well in the past so that's always helpful."
Ko offset three bogeys with a birdie finish at Dundonald Links.
Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea (70) and Lilia Vu of the United States (71) were two off the lead going into the last round.
No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko was at 1 under overall, and defending champion Ryann O'Toole at 4 under.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?