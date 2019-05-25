Brooke Henderson vying for Canadian record 9th win at Pure Silk Championship

Bronte Law birdied the par-4 18th for a 4-under 67 and a share of the lead in the Pure Silk Championship for the third straight round on Saturday.

Nasa Hataoka matched Law at 13-under 200 at Kingsmill Resort, rebounding from a bogey on the par-4 14th with an eagle on the par-5 15th in a 65. The Japanese player won the Kia Classic in Carlsbad, California, in late March for her third LPGA Tour title.

Law is winless on the tour. The Englishwoman starred at UCLA.

Jennifer Song, tied for the lead after each of the first two rounds, had a 68 to fall a shot back along with Brooke Henderson and a share of third place. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., shot a 64.

Canada's Brooke Henderson shoots 64 in the 3rd round of the Pure Silk Championship. 0:33

Henderson has eight career LPGA victories, which has her tied for the Canadian record for wins on the LPGA or PGA Tour. A ninth victory on Sunday would move her past Sandra Post, Mike Weir and George Knudson.

"This year it's a little bit windier too than it has been in the past and you're getting a lot of roll around the tee and on the greens, too," Henderson said. "You just have to play smart around this golf course."

Carlota Ciganda was 11 under after a 68, and Madelene Sagstrom had a 69 to get to 10 under.

The U.S. Women's Open is next week at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina.