Wei-Ling Hsu, Moriya Jutanugarn share lead at Pure Silk Championship
Smiths Falls, Ont., native Brooke Henderson tied for 27th at 2-under
Wei-Ling Hsu birdied the final hole Saturday for a 6-under 65 and a share of the third-round lead with Moriya Jutanugarn in the LPGA Tour's Pure Silk Championship.
Jutanugarn eagled the par-5 seventh in a 65 to match Hsu at 10-under 203 on Kingsmill Resort's firm and fast River Course.
The 26-year-old Hsu, from Taiwan, is winless on the LPGA Tour. She had five straight birdies on Nos. 3-7.
"I don't really think about this much," Hsu said. "Just try to hit every single shot the place I want to be. And the iron performance those couple hole are really good. Just I put a lot of ball like right next to the pin."
WATCH | Hsu, Jutanugarn lead after 3 rounds:
Jutanugarn, also 26, won the 2018 LA Open for her lone title. The Thai player's younger sister, Ariya Jutanugarn, won at Kingsmill in 2016 and 2018.
Jessica Korda was a stroke back, birdieing three of the last four in a 67. She won the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions for her sixth tour title.
"Considering I am a past champion, this golf course is playing completely different," Salas said. "I'm focusing on visualizing my shots better and I'm obviously executing them more. Putts are feeling good. I think overall my confidence is coming back."
Giulia Molinaro (63), Ryann O'Toole (66) and Lauren Stephenson (67) were 7 under.
Smiths Falls, Ont., native Brooke Henderson finished the round tied for 27th at two-under, while fellow Canadian Alena Sharp of Hamilton, Ont., sits tied for 35th at one-under.
WATCH | Should Toronto bring the WNBA north of the border?
