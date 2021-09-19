Jin Young Ko wins rain-shortened Portland Classic
Play was washed out Saturday because of rain and the event was cut from 72 to 54 holes
Jin Young Ko won the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic on Sunday for her second victory in her last three LPGA Tour starts.
Making her first start since the Tokyo Olympics, the second-round South Korean player closed with a 3-under 69 at Oregon Golf Club for a four-stroke victory over Jeongeun Lee and Su Oh. Ko finished at 11-under 205.
Ko took the lead Friday with a 67.
Ko also won the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas in early July. The two-time major champion has nine LPGA Tour victories.
Lee and Oh each shot 69. Perrine Delacour was fourth at 5 under after a 69. Patty Tavatanakit (69) was 4 under with Esther Henseleit (70) and Carlota Ciganda (73).
Gemma Dryburgh, a stroke behind Ko entering the round, had a 76 to drop into a tie for eighth at 3 under.
The tournament was shifted from Edgewater Country Club to Oregon Golf Club in June because of safety concerns about a homeless encampment bordering Edgewater.
