Brooke Henderson takes lead after 3rd round at LPGA Marathon Classic
Canadian holds 1-stroke lead over crowded field
Canada's Brooke Henderson finished strong to card a 2-under-par 69 on Saturday and claim a one-stroke lead over the field through three rounds of the LPGA Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio.
Henderson, who began the day tied with Sweden's Caroline Hedwall for the lead at 9 under, tallied five birdies and three bogeys in an up-and-down round to reach 11-under 202 for the tournament.
Angela Stanford, who equalled the low round of the day with a 65, and Brittany Lincicome share second place at 10 under. Jacqui Concolino holds fourth place alone another stroke back.
Eleven players are tied for fifth place at 8 under, including world No. 7 and defending champion I.K. Kim. Another five players are at 7 under, and a total of 29 players are within five strokes of the lead.
Henderson started fast with a birdie at No. 2 and three more from Nos. 6 to 9, but bogeys at No. 3 and No. 8 limited how much she could expand her lead. She played the first seven holes of the back nine at 1 over before birdieing the par-5 17th.
"This week, things have been clicking for me a little bit better than normal," she said after her round. "I'm just excited to see my name at the top of the leaderboard. I would have liked to have played a little better today, but I'm happy to still be in the top spot and hopefully make a lot of birdies tomorrow."
With a crowded leaderboard behind her, Henderson expects plenty of competition for the top spot on Sunday.
"Hopefully my putter is really hot tomorrow," she said. "It's going to take a really good score to win."
