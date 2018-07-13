Brooke Henderson in contention at congested LPGA Marathon Classic
Canadian sits 2 strokes back after 1st round
Canada's Brooke Henderson sits two strokes back of leader Thidapa Suwannapura, who shot a 6-under-par 65 in the first round at the Marathon Classic on Thursday.
Seven players, including defending champion I.K. Kim and former No. 1 Yani Tseng, were a stroke behind at 66. Henderson, and seven others are tied for ninth at 67.
Suwannapura, who has three top-10 finishes in 117 career LPGA Tour events, birdied five of the final six holes, including the par-5 18th at Highland Meadows in Sylvania, Ohio. The Thai player had her last top-10 finish in 2014 at the Kingsmill Invitational. Her best performance this season was a tie for 18th three weeks ago in Arkansas.
Sei Young Kim, who shot an LPGA Tour record 31-under 257 to win last week's event in Wisconsin, was four shots back.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.