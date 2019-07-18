Henderson, Sharp overtaken for lead at LGPA Tour team event

Canadians Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp, the first-round leaders after a 65 in alternate-shot play, shot 66 to fall a stroke back at the Dow Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, Mich., on Thursday.

Morgan Pressel and Paula Creamer shot a best-ball 6-under 64 on for a share of the second-round lead in the first-year team event.

"Would have liked to make a few more birdies," Henderson said. "I feel like it's very unusual that we have a better score alternate shot than in best ball."

Stephanie Meadow and Giulia Molinaro had a 61, and Frenchwomen Celine Boutier and Karine Icher shot 62 to match Pressel and Creamer at 10-under 130 at Midland Country Club. The teams will play alternate shot Friday and close Saturday with a best-ball round.

"You have two balls in play, you can play much more aggressively," Pressel said. "I know I certainly could play aggressively knowing my partner had my back the whole way around."

Trying to get into the U.S. Solheim Cup mix, Pressel and Creamer birdied six of the last eight holes on their opening nine — the course's back nine — then parred the last nine.

Meadow, from Northern Ireland, and Molinaro, from Italy, had eight birdies in a 10-hole stretch, making five straight on Nos. 5-9.

Boutier and Icher birdied four of the five and closed with three straight birdies.

Kim Kaufman-Kris Tamulis (62), Tiffany Chan-Peiyun Chien (62), Pajaree Anannarukarn-Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras (63), Mirim Lee-Amy Yang (64) and Cydney Clanton-Jasmine Suwannapura (64) are also among the groups one shot behind the leaders.

Canada's Nick Taylor sits 2nd at Barbasol

J.T. Poston tied the course record with a 10-under-par 62 to grab the first-round lead in the Barbasol Championship at Nicholasville, Ky.

The 26-year-old North Carolina native produced 11 birdies and one bogey at Keene Trace Golf Club's Champion course. He sits one shot ahead of Canada's Nick Taylor and two shots in front of Wes Roach.