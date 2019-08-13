Veteran Kane playing record 29th CP Women's Open, 12-year-old B.C. golfer will play her 1st

Lorie Kane is set to make a record-setting 29th appearance at the CP Women's Open when the golf tournament gets underway later this month at Magna Golf Club.

Kane, a winner of four LPGA events over her career, was one of 13 announced exemptions into the event by Golf Canada on Tuesday. The native of Charlottetown is set to pass JoAnne Carner (28) for most all-time appearances Canada's women's golf championship.

Brooke Henderson, of Smiths Falls, Ont., won the event last year, the first Canadian woman in 45 years to capture the national title.

Twelve-year-old Michelle Liu of Vancouver, who finished as the low Canadian at the 2019 Canadian Women's Amateur Championship, also earned an exemption.

Symetra Tour professionals Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherbrooke, Que., Megan Osland of Kelowna, B.C., Valerie Tanguay of Saint-Hyacinthe, Que. and Maddie Szeryk of London, Ont., have also been extended exemptions.

Twelve-year-old Michelle Liu earned a berth as low Canadian at last month's national women's amateur tournament. (Rob Wallator/Golf Canada)

Also on the list are Brigitte Thibault of Rosemere, and Mary Parsons of Delta, B.C., who helped Canada to its first Pan American Games golf medal last week, joining with Austin Connelly and Joey Savoie for a bronze medal in the mixed team event last week in Lima, Peru. Parsons finished fifth in the Pan Am women's individual competition while Thibault finished tied for ninth.

Fifteen-year-old Emily Zhu of Richmond Hill, Ont., who won the 2019 Canadian Junior Girls Championship, and Celeste Dao of Notre-Dame-de-l'Ile-Perrot, Que., the 2018 Canadian Junior Girls champion who placed third at this year's event, were also extended exemptions.

Brianna Navarrosa, Yealimi Noh and Cheyenne Woods round out the list.