Lilia Vu wins 1st major at Chevron Championship with playoff victory over fellow American Angel Yin
Canada's Maddie Szeryk finishes tied for 18th, Brooke Henderson tied for 23rd
Lilia Vu birdied the first playoff hole to win her first major at the Chevron Championship after fellow American Angel Yin hit her approach shot into the water on Sunday.
Yin's second shot came up short and left and splashed into the pond guarding the par-5 18th hole, and Vu hit her approach just over the green. Vu went with putter from off the green and came up well short, but she converted from about 10 feet for the victory.
For the win! 🏆<br><br>Lilia Vu birdies the first playoff hole to win the 2023 Chevron Championship! <a href="https://t.co/bn0iPR0VLe">pic.twitter.com/bn0iPR0VLe</a>—@LPGA
The 25-year-old Californian won for the second time on the LPGA Tour and took a celebratory leap into the pond, a tradition borrowed from this tournament's former venue at Mission Hills in the California desert.
Vu birdied her last two holes for a 4-under 68 and a four-day total of 10-under 278 at Carlton Woods, then waited as other contenders — including Yin — faltered.
But Yin, after bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes, birdied the 18th to force the playoff.
Vu played at UCLA but considered quitting the game after a rough start to her pro career. She regrouped and won three times on the developmental Epson Tour in 2021, then had a solid 2022 before breaking through in February with a victory at the Honda LPGA Thailand.
Canadian Maddie Szeryk finished tied for 18th at 2-under, while Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., finished tied for 23rd at even par.
