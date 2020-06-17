Skip to Main Content
Watch the Korea Women's Golf Open Championship
Golf·Live

Watch live action from the first round at the Korea Women's Golf Open Championship, beginning on Thursday at 3 a.m. ET.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 3 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Watch as some of the world's top women golfers compete from Incheon, South Korea. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the first round at the Kia Motors Korea Women's Golf Open Championship, beginning on Thursday at 3 a.m. ET.

CBC Sports will provide a live stream of all four rounds, and will also present encore presentations of each round, daily, at 9 a.m. ET. 

 

