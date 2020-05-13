Skip to Main Content
Watch the Korean LPGA Championship
Golf·Live

Watch the Korean LPGA Championship

Watch live action from the 42nd Korean LPGA Championship, beginning on Thursday. The tourney will be the South Korean tour's first event since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the calendar.

Live action begins on Thursday at 2 a.m. ET; Encore daily at 9 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Golf resumes with the KLPGA championship from Yangju, South Korea, as 150 top women golfers compete for $24.5 million in prize money. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the first round of the 42nd Korean LPGA Championship, beginning on Thursday at 2 a.m. ET.

The tourney will be the South Korean tour's first event since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the calendar.

Return for the second round on Friday at 2 a.m. ET.

The third round begins on Saturday at 1 a.m. ET, with the final round going live on Sunday at 12 a.m. ET.

Encore presentations of each round will also be available to stream at 9 a.m. ET the following morning.

Tune in to CBC-TV and CBCSports.ca on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET to rewatch golf from the 2016 Rio Olympics on our weekly show Olympic Games Replay.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now