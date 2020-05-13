Watch the Korean LPGA Championship

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the first round of the 42nd Korean LPGA Championship, beginning on Thursday at 2 a.m. ET.

The tourney will be the South Korean tour's first event since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the calendar.

Return for the second round on Friday at 2 a.m. ET.

The third round begins on Saturday at 1 a.m. ET, with the final round going live on Sunday at 12 a.m. ET.

Encore presentations of each round will also be available to stream at 9 a.m. ET the following morning.

Tune in to CBC-TV and CBCSports.ca on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET to rewatch golf from the 2016 Rio Olympics on our weekly show Olympic Games Replay.