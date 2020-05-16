Skip to Main Content
Lim Hee-jeong heads into KLPGA final round with 3 shot lead
Golf

Lim Hee-jeong shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday for a three-stroke lead after three rounds of the KLPGA Championship. Watch the final round stream live on cbcsports.ca Sunday at 12 a.m. ET, and the encore replay at 9 a.m. ET.

Watch the final round of the Korean LPGA Championship stream live on cbcsports.ca

The Associated Press ·
In this handout image provided by the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association, Lim Hee-jeong of South Korea hits her tee shot on the 3rd hole during the third round of the 42nd KLPGA Championship at Lakewood Country Club on May 16, 2020 in Yangju-gun, South Korea. (Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association via Getty Images)

She was followed by Park Hyun-kyung (67) and overnight leader Bae Seon-woo (72). Lim was at 15-under 201 overall at Lakewood Country Club.

The women's tournament joins baseball and soccer as sports running again in South Korea.

Defending champion Choi Hye-jin was eight strokes behind Lim and tied with seven others after a 67.

Third-ranked Park Sung-hyun missed the cut Friday.

WATCH | Lim Hee-jeong drains her 9th birdie from long distance:

Lim Hee-jeong shot an 8-under 64 to take a three stroke lead heading into the final round of the KLPGA Championship, at the Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, South Korea. 1:06

Watch the final round of the KLPGA Championship stream live on cbcsports.ca Sunday at 12 a.m. ET, and the encore replay at 9 a.m. ET.

Also tune in to CBC-TV and cbcsports.ca on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET to rewatch golf from the 2016 Rio Olympics on our weekly show Olympic Games Replay.

