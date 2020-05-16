Lim Hee-jeong heads into KLPGA final round with 3 shot lead
Watch the final round of the Korean LPGA Championship stream live on cbcsports.ca
Lim Hee-jeong shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday for a three-stroke lead after three rounds of the KLPGA Championship.
She was followed by Park Hyun-kyung (67) and overnight leader Bae Seon-woo (72). Lim was at 15-under 201 overall at Lakewood Country Club.
The women's tournament joins baseball and soccer as sports running again in South Korea.
Defending champion Choi Hye-jin was eight strokes behind Lim and tied with seven others after a 67.
Third-ranked Park Sung-hyun missed the cut Friday.
WATCH | Lim Hee-jeong drains her 9th birdie from long distance:
Watch the final round of the KLPGA Championship stream live on cbcsports.ca Sunday at 12 a.m. ET, and the encore replay at 9 a.m. ET.
Also tune in to CBC-TV and cbcsports.ca on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET to rewatch golf from the 2016 Rio Olympics on our weekly show Olympic Games Replay.
