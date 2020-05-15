Bae Seon-woo leads in South Korea; No. 3 Park misses cut
All four rounds of the Korean LPGA Championship are streaming live on cbcsports.ca
Bae Seon-woo shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take a four-stroke lead after the second round of the KLPGA Championship.
Heo Da-been (66) and Kim Char-young2 (69) were four shots behind Bae's 12-under 132 overall at the Lakewood Country Club.
The Korean women's tournament joins baseball and soccer as sports back up and running again in South Korea.
Third-ranked Park Sung-hyun (77) missed the cut at 150. No. 6 Kim Sei-young (68) reached the third round.
Defending champion Choi Hye-jin also made the cut after a 73.
WATCH | Highlights from the 2nd Round of the KLPGA Championship:
All four rounds of the KLPGA Championship are being streamed live and made available on demand on cbcsports.ca. Watch the third round live on Saturday at 1 a.m. ET, and the encore stream at 9 a.m. ET.
Also tune in to CBC-TV and cbcsports.ca on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET to rewatch golf from the 2016 Rio Olympics on our weekly show Olympic Games Replay.
