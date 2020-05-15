Skip to Main Content
Bae Seon-woo leads in South Korea; No. 3 Park misses cut
Golf

Bae Seon-woo leads in South Korea; No. 3 Park misses cut

Bae Seon-woo shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take a four-stroke lead after the second round of the KLPGA Championship. All four rounds of the Korean LPGA Championship are being streamed live and on demand on cbcsports.ca

All four rounds of the Korean LPGA Championship are streaming live on cbcsports.ca

The Associated Press ·
In this handout image provided by the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association, Bae Seon-woo of South Korea celebrates the birdie on the 5th green during the second round of the 42nd KLPGA Championship at Lakewood Country Club on May 15, 2020 in Yangju-gun, South Korea. (Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association via Getty Images)

Bae Seon-woo shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take a four-stroke lead after the second round of the KLPGA Championship.

Heo Da-been (66) and Kim Char-young2 (69) were four shots behind Bae's 12-under 132 overall at the Lakewood Country Club.

The Korean women's tournament joins baseball and soccer as sports back up and running again in South Korea.

Third-ranked Park Sung-hyun (77) missed the cut at 150. No. 6 Kim Sei-young (68) reached the third round.

Defending champion Choi Hye-jin also made the cut after a 73.

WATCH | Highlights from the 2nd Round of the KLPGA Championship:

Watch highlights from the second round of the 42nd KLPGA Championship from the Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, South Korea. 7:20

All four rounds of the KLPGA Championship are being streamed live and made available on demand on cbcsports.ca. Watch the third round live on Saturday at 1 a.m. ET, and the encore stream at 9 a.m. ET.

Also tune in to CBC-TV and cbcsports.ca on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET to rewatch golf from the 2016 Rio Olympics on our weekly show Olympic Games Replay.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.