Jason Day going solo Saturday at Travelers Championship after negative COVID-19 test
PGA Tour has had 3 players test positive, most recently Denny McCarthy
Former world No. 1 Jason Day has been cleared to play the third round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn., as a single after returning a negative COVID-19 test on Saturday, the PGA Tour has confirmed.
The PGA Tour said in a statement that Day, who was originally slated to play as part of a threesome, would tee off alone from the 10th hole as a precautionary measure.
Day, who has competed in all three PGA Tour events since the tour's resumption following a three-month break due to the pandemic, missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Heritage.
The Australian, who opened with rounds of 67 and 69, was at four-under-par overall after 36 rounds, nine shots behind leader Phil Mickelson.
Nick Watney last week became the first Tour player to test positive, and Cameron Champ did so at a pre-tournament screening this week.
WATCH | Canada's Mackenzie Hughes in contention after 2 rounds:
World No. 4 Brooks Koepka and Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell withdrew from the Travelers as a precaution after their caddies tested positive. The two golfers tested negative.
Fifth-ranked Webb Simpson opted out after a family member tested positive, while Koepka's brother Chase withdrew as he played a practice round with Brooks and McDowell.
Denny McCarthy, the third golfer on the Tour to return a positive test, withdrew on Friday, while Bud Cauley, who played alongside McCarthy in the opening round, dropped out as a precautionary measure.
"All follow-up tests as a result of potential contact with McCarthy were negative," the PGA Tour added.
WATCH | Phil Mickelson in the lead at Travelers:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.