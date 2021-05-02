Skip to Main Content
Hyo Joo Kim pulls out LPGA title victory from clubhouse at women's worlds

Hyo Joo Kim shot a final-round 8-under 64 and then watched from the comfort of the clubhouse in Singapore as Hannah Green bogeyed her final two holes to hand Kim a one-stroke victory Sunday in the LPGA's HSBC Women's World Championship.

Wins by 1 stroke after Hannah Green bogeys final 2 holes in Singapore

The Associated Press ·
Hyo Joo Kim was snacking in the clubhouse at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore when Hannah Green bogeyed her final two holes to hand Kim a one-stroke victory Sunday in the LPGA HSBC Women's World Championship. (Lionel Ng/Getty Images)

Kim sat in the dining room at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore and munched on some late afternoon snacks while watching Green take a one-stroke lead to the 17th.

But Green three-putted the par-3 hole to leave Kim tied for the lead. Then the Australian bogeyed the 18th after she missed the green and a comeback putt for par after a poor chip.

Kim finished with a 72-hole total of 17-under 271. It was Kim's fourth LPGA title, including a major at the 2014 Evian Championship, and her first LPGA Tour win in five years.

WATCH | South Korea's Hyoo Joo Kim wins by single stroke:

Hyo Joo Kim catches fire to win HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore

Sports

5 hours ago
2:14
South Korea's Hyoo Joo Kim shot a final round 64 to win the HSBC Women’s World Championship by a single stroke. 2:14

Green's 69 left her in second place. Three players were tied for third -- Patty Tavatanakit shot 65 and third-round leader Lin Xiyu and world No. 2 Inbee Park had 70s to finish two strokes behind.

Kim's final round featured eight birdies, a major turnaround from her wild third round in which she had six birdies, six pars and six bogeys.

Final holes a study in contrasts

"Winning after such a long time, it feels like my first win of all," Kim said. "I thought everybody had the opportunity to win. I didn't make any mistakes on the front nine, and as I went to the back nine, I felt I might be able to win it."

Kim did not play on the LPGA Tour in 2020 and remained in South Korea to play on the KLPGA tour. She played in 14 events and had two wins and six other top-10 finishes.

Green said her final three holes were a study in contrasts.

"Ï made a really good putt on 16 to make birdie, but obviously pretty disappointed to have two 3-putts finishing," said Green. "Ï felt a little nervous on the last, which is nice, because I guess having the spectators out there it kind of meant something to me.

"So, I'm obviously very close, so I just hope that I can continue this momentum and who knows, have a good result next week."

With files from CBC Sports

