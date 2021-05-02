Hyo Joo Kim pulls out LPGA title victory from clubhouse at women's worlds
Wins by 1 stroke after Hannah Green bogeys final 2 holes in Singapore
Hyo Joo Kim shot a final-round 8-under 64 and then watched from the comfort of the clubhouse as Hannah Green bogeyed her final two holes to hand Kim a one-stroke victory Sunday in the LPGA's HSBC Women's World Championship.
Kim sat in the dining room at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore and munched on some late afternoon snacks while watching Green take a one-stroke lead to the 17th.
But Green three-putted the par-3 hole to leave Kim tied for the lead. Then the Australian bogeyed the 18th after she missed the green and a comeback putt for par after a poor chip.
Kim finished with a 72-hole total of 17-under 271. It was Kim's fourth LPGA title, including a major at the 2014 Evian Championship, and her first LPGA Tour win in five years.
Green's 69 left her in second place. Three players were tied for third -- Patty Tavatanakit shot 65 and third-round leader Lin Xiyu and world No. 2 Inbee Park had 70s to finish two strokes behind.
Kim's final round featured eight birdies, a major turnaround from her wild third round in which she had six birdies, six pars and six bogeys.
Final holes a study in contrasts
"Winning after such a long time, it feels like my first win of all," Kim said. "I thought everybody had the opportunity to win. I didn't make any mistakes on the front nine, and as I went to the back nine, I felt I might be able to win it."
Green said her final three holes were a study in contrasts.
"Ï made a really good putt on 16 to make birdie, but obviously pretty disappointed to have two 3-putts finishing," said Green. "Ï felt a little nervous on the last, which is nice, because I guess having the spectators out there it kind of meant something to me.
"So, I'm obviously very close, so I just hope that I can continue this momentum and who knows, have a good result next week."
With files from CBC Sports
