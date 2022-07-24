Brooke Henderson wins 2nd career major at Evian Championship
Smiths Falls, Ont. golfer holds off American Sophia Schubert in final round
Brooke Henderson closed out The Amundi Evian Championship strong on Sunday to win her second career major, aided by three birdies in the final five holes.
The Smiths Falls, Ont. native carried a two-shot lead into the final round in Evian-les-Bains, France, thanks in large part to being the first player in LPGA history to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower. The 24-year-old shot a 71 in the fourth round to clinch her victory, finishing one shot ahead of Sophia Schubert of the United States.
Henderson found herself in a six-way tie for first after bogeying the 11th hole, facing true adversity for the first time in days after carrying the lead throughout the majority of the tournament.
She closed out strong to take sole possession of first with back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th holes, ultimately passing Schubert on the final hole with a birdie putt.
The victory marks Henderson's first major win since the 2016 Women's PGA Championship.
